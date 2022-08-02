JOHNSON CITY, TN — Born April 18, 1946, in Greenwood, SC, Don passed away on May 29, 2022, in Johnson City, TN. He was educated in Math and Computer Science at Clemson University, which remained close to his heart for the rest of his life. After receiving his PhD, he joined East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, where he dedicated the rest of his professional life (50 years) to educating young people and furthering Computer Science education by authoring textbooks and articles and by serving on The Computing Science Accreditation Board, who honored him for serving as team chair five times beyond his original five years of service as Computing Accreditation Commission team chair. He was an enthusiastic lover of his Clemson Tigers and all things water — scuba diving, water skiing, and boating.
Predeceased by his parents, Gordon Bailes Sr., and Marguerite (“Teets”) Bailes of Greenwood, SC, he is survived by his brother, John W. Bailes, of Greenwood, SC, his sister Marguerite B. Muzikowski of Houston, TX, his dear children: daughter, Tonya Bailes Sommers (John) of Johnson City, TN, and sons John D. Bailes (Anna) and Jeffrey A. Bailes (Kristi) of Charleston, SC, and his beloved grandchildren, Aiden Nucci, Noah, Dylan, Drew and Elliot Bailes, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews, students and friends who will miss him.
Besides love of family and education, Don was known and loved for his intelligence, unending sense of humor and for his love of God and dedication to his church, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, in Johnson City, TN. He will be missed and remembered with much love, but happiness in knowing he is now with God.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held on August 27th at Wesley Memorial UMC at 225 Princeton Road in Johnson City. Please come to meet the family at 10 a.m. and stay for the service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, the Intervarsity Christian Fellowship chapter at ETSU, or to Wesley Memorial UMC in Johnson City. Please post memories on his Facebook page.
