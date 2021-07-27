Dr. Glenn Stephen Stachurski
Dr. Glenn Stephen Stachurski, 64, resident of Greenwood, husband of Sandra “Sandy” Gibboney Stachurski, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, peacefully at his home of natural causes.
Born December 8, 1956, in Bayonne, NJ, he was a son of the late John Thomas and Jean Grawender Stachurski. He was a graduate of Madisonville Community College and Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic. Dr. Glenn came to Greenwood in 1985 with a young family and the dream of sharing the benefits of Straight Chiropractic Care with everyone he met. He was Doctor of Chiropractic serving Greenwood and the surrounding area at the Family Chiropractic Center for over 36 years. Dr. Glenn’s patients became his friends and family, each sharing their love and knowledge. His office became a gathering place where patients would walk in as strangers and leave as friends. He lived life to the fullest with no regrets.
He was a member of New Market Baptist Church and attended Ninety Six First Baptist Church. Dr. Glenn was also a member of the Matthews Masonic Lodge #358, the Central State Seniors Golf Association and a former member of Toastmasters.
Surviving in addition to his wife Sandy, of the home, are a son, Jason Stachurski; and a daughter-in-law, Nara Oyuntseren. He was predeceased by a brother, John T. Stachurski.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
The family request that those who are attending the visitation or service leave a memory or condolence to the family on memorial cards that will be provided.
Dr. Glenn was an advocate of Hospice and the care it provides to patients and their families who are in need of Palliative Care regardless of their capabilities. Being such an advocate for Hospice, the family request that memorials be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
