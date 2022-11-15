Dr. Frank Erwin Abell Jr., 84, widower of Mary Alice White Abell, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born September 2, 1938, in Chester, SC, he was a son of the late Frank Erwin Abell, Sr., and Daisy O'Donnell Abell. He was a 1956 graduate of Chester High School, a 1960 graduate of Clemson College, and a 1964 graduate of the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry and was a US Army Veteran. Dr. Abell owned and operated his own dental practice in Greenwood until his retirement in 2008.
A member, Elder and former Deacon of the First Presbyterian Church, Dr. Abell was also a member and Past President of the Greenwood Kiwanis Club, member of the Golden K Kiwanis Club, and a volunteer with Greenwood United Ministries. He was a proud Clemson graduate, where he was the head cheerleader as a student and an active supporter of the University, where he served on the Board of Visitors, past President of the Clemson University Alumni Association, past President of Block C and former recipient of the Clemson University Distinguish Service Award.
Surviving are his children, Mark and wife Kris Abell of Greenwood, Alice Morgan of Birmingham, AL, Mary Fran and husband Paul Crook of Aiken, SC; grandchildren, Leslie McGrew and husband Dan, Kel Abell; Clay Henderson, Mary Erwin Simmons and husband Parker, Sarah Alice Morgan; Lleyton and Griffin Abell; George, CeCe, Bryant Ford and Mary Ellis Crook; a great-granddaughter, Julia Simmons; a sister, Kathleen Howze of Greenville; a half-brother, Robert Abell of Lowrys, SC, and longtime companion, Becky Reynolds Bryson.
Dr. Abell was predeceased by a son, Stuart Abell and a son-in-law, Michael Morgan.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Kyle Hite officiating.
Private family burial will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park prior to the service.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service in Alexander Hall, First Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 426, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to Clemson University, F. Erwin Abell, Jr., DDS '60 Endowed Scholarship, Clemson University Foundation, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29633, (864) 656-5896.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Abell family.