Dr. Frank Erwin Abell Jr., 84, widower of Mary Alice White Abell, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born September 2, 1938, in Chester, SC, he was a son of the late Frank Erwin Abell, Sr., and Daisy O'Donnell Abell. He was a 1956 graduate of Chester High School, a 1960 graduate of Clemson College, and a 1964 graduate of the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry and was a US Army Veteran. Dr. Abell owned and operated his own dental practice in Greenwood until his retirement in 2008.