Dr. Frank Erwin Abell Jr., 84, widower of Mary Alice White Abell, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.Arrangements will be announced by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services.