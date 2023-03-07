Dr. Constance Marie Timmerman McNeill

ABBEVILLE — Dr. Constance Marie Timmerman McNeill, 90, of Abbeville, died Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was born May 7, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Lt. Claude E. Timmerman, Sr., US Navy (Ret.) and Elizabeth Clare Olek Timmerman. Connie was twice married, first to the late Charles Rayford McNeill and second, to the late John Jerome ‘Jerry’ Williams.