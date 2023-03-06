ABBEVILLE — Dr. Constance Marie Timmerman McNeill, 90, of Abbeville, died Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was born May 7, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Lt. Claude E. Timmerman, Sr., US Navy (Ret.) and Elizabeth Clare Olek Timmerman. Connie was twice married, first to the late Charles Rayford McNeill and second, to the late John Jerome 'Jerry' Williams.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven Lewis McNeill; infant grand-daughter, Cheryl Marie McNeill; an infant great-grandson, Matthew Ryan Seiavitch and sister, Elizabeth Ann Timmerman.
Connie is survived by her son, Richard 'Rick' McNeill of the home; two daughters, Anna McNeill of Savannah, GA, Claudia McNeill (Aimee) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; three brothers, Capt. Claude E. Timmerman, Jr, US Navy (Ret.) (Charlotte) of the Isle of Palms, SC, Capt. John Calvin Timmerman, USAF (Nancy) of Denver, CO and Joseph A. Timmerman (Tammy) of Summerville, SC; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one great-grandson; two great-great-grandchildren; nine nieces and nephews; seven great-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Connie's life will be 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Harris Funeral Home chapel. A second celebration will be held March 19, 2023 in Savannah, GA, at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Connie, may be sent to the South Carolina Genealogical Society, PO Box 24526, Columbia, SC 29224-4526 or the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, 28207.