ABBEVILLE — Dr. Constance Marie Timmerman McNeill, 90, of Abbeville, died Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was born May 7, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Lt. Claude E. Timmerman, Sr., US Navy (Ret.) and Elizabeth Clare Olek Timmerman. Connie was twice married, first to the late Charles Rayford McNeill and second, to the late John Jerome 'Jerry' Williams.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven Lewis McNeill; infant grand-daughter, Cheryl Marie McNeill; an infant great-grandson, Matthew Ryan Seiavitch and sister, Elizabeth Ann Timmerman.

