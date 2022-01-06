Dr. Bennie James Dover of Greenwood, South Carolina, made his transition on January 2, 2022, in Fayetteville, Georgia, at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. He was born in Union County, South Carolina, on November 6, 1922. He was the only child born to Hayden Dover Davis and Hezekiah Dawkins.
Growing up in a family of sharecroppers, Dr. Dover learned early about hard work, developed a deep faith and belief in Jesus Christ through his attendance at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Jonesville, SC. At an early age, he developed a passion for reading, which would shape his life. He credits his uncles for teaching him to be a hunter, fisherman, and an athlete. As a child, he had a big imagination, loved inventing things and actually built an airplane that flew for a few seconds. He graduated from Granard High School in Gaffney, SC, where he was the captain of the football team and received a football scholarship to attend Allen University in Columbia, SC.
At Allen University, Dr. Dover majored in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. In addition to playing football proudly as a 60-minute man, he pledged Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., acted in plays on campus, deepened his love of poetry, and learned to play tennis. While at Allen, he met the love of his life, Alice Marie Mazyck. They married on September 1, 1949, and were blessed with two daughters, Sanquinetta Maria and Benita Alicia. As a firm believer in education, Dr. Dover received a master's degree in 1949 from South Carolina State College and in 1970, a Doctorate in Education from the University of Maryland, College Park.
Dr. Dover was a committed educator, community leader, devoted family man, and was deeply religious. After graduating from college, he was offered a position in Chicago, IL, as a Chemist. He did not accept the position due to having to relocate. He decided to move to Greenwood, SC, in 1948 to teach Biology at Brewer High School. Later he became the Principal of East End Elementary School, the last Principal of Brewer High School and Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Greenwood School District #50. As a visionary desiring to provide the best for his family, he became a real estate investor and earned money refereeing high school football and basketball games and as the umpire for baseball games. A true sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, Dr. Dover was a taxidermist and preserved animals for himself and friends. As an avid golfer he enjoyed a great game of golf with his friends. In his church, Tabernacle Baptist Church, Dr. Dover was Chairman of the Deacon Board, always attended Sunday School and beautifully sang solos in the choir. He was a powerful orator and often presented keynote addresses.
Dr. Dover was a pioneer who broke many racial barriers, being the first Black person in Greenwood, SC, and one of the first Black people in South Carolina to open many doors in an impressive list of accomplishments. This trailblazer and true renaissance man was the first person from Greenwood, SC, to earn a doctorate degree at Greenwood School District #50. He was the first Black Board Chairman of the Greenwood Salvation Army, Chair of Greenwood Planning Board, Board Member of the Burton Center and member of the Lions Club of Greenwood.
As a 33rd degree member of the Prince Hall Masonry and a Shriner, Dr. Dover achieved the highest positions and honors as listed; Past Master of Progressive Lodge #403 Greenwood, SC, Past Potentate Cairo Shrine Temple #125 Columbia, SC, Past Commander in Chief, CC Johnson Consistory #136 Columbia, SC, Past Chairman of Grand Lodge Education Committee, Grand Inspector General of South Carolina Council of Deliberation and Past Imperial Deputy of the Dessert of South Carolina, A.E.A.O.N.M.S., Inc., PHA of North and South America.
After retiring, Dr. Dover and his wife took off to see the world together. They traveled extensively to six continents and visited many countries. In 1999, he was happy to celebrate with her, their 50th Wedding Anniversary. After the passing of his wife, Dr. Dover frequently visited with his two daughters and granddaughter. He also regularly met with the men in the community at Mr. Billy Jones Store, where they fondly shared stories and solved the problems of the world. Dr. Dover was a great philosopher and loved mentoring young people. He was a Trailblazer and True Renaissance Man.
Dr. Dover leaves to cherish his memory and legacy two loving daughters, Sanquinetta Maria Dover of Smyrna, GA, and Benita Alicia Dover Brailsford (Mark Anthony) of Fayetteville GA.: two granddaughters, Dr. Ariel B. Banks and Zoe Brailsford: aunt, Mrs. Gertrude Hamilton: nieces, Ermine Mazyck, Charmaine Mazyck, Carolyn Mazyck, Kateiera Farquharson: nephews, Sinclair Mazyck, Leonard Mazyck and Stephan Mazyck: cousins, Mrs. Beulah J. Washington, Betty Dover, and Dr. Annie Ruth Caldwell and a host of other cousins, relatives, and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 424 Baptist Street, Greenwood, SC 29646. Public viewing will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 1- 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
