ABBEVILLE - Winston Douglas "Doug" Sparks, 79, widower of Essie Blanchett Sparks passed away Friday April 23, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, SC.
Born in Abbeville County, SC, he was a son of the late John Rueben Sparks and Isabelle Davis Sparks.
Doug proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was a retired employee of Pirelli Cable with 20 years of service and Term-a-Flex Industries in shipping and receiving. Doug loved to work and maintain his yard. He was known for planting flowers in his neighbors' yards. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a full-fledged Republican.
Survivors include: a daughter Yvonne Simpson (Kevin) of Abbeville, SC, and a son Tim Sparks of Abbeville, SC; a sister Melinda Otto (Bruce) of Williamston, SC; four grandchildren A.J. Simpson, Jenna Sparks, Krystal Simpson and Candace Simpson; two great-grandchildren Ja'Kyia Sparks and Jordynn Sparks; a special companion Wilma Uldrick of Abbeville, SC.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home. The burial will follow in Warrenton Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Military Honors.
The family will receive friends Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in memory of Doug may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Sparks family.