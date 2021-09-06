Douglas Moore, 73, resident of Glendale Avenue, husband of Sara Patterson Moore, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born June 6, 1948, in Anderson, he was a son of the late John and Nancy Richey Moore. He was a graduate of Belton/Honea Path High School and was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, having served two tours of duty. Douglas retired from US Express and was previously employed with Frito-Lay and Flowers Bread Company.
A member of Harris Baptist Church, he was also an avid wood worker and carpenter and loved spending time with Sara and family at the beach and everywhere.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 32 years are four daughters, Penny M. Hawkins of Anderson, Candice M. Dendy of Belton, Angie Young of Greenwood and Kristi Miller of Abbeville; three sons, Dennis Moore of Anderson, Adam Moore of Glen Burnie, MD, and Jason Harrison of Ash, NC; and six grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Christine Franks, Irene Neese, Marshall Moore and Curtis Moore.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Moore family with arrangements.