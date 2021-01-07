Douglas "Duck" B. Warren, 53, of 205 Warren Road, widower of Lesa J. Warren, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late John Wesley Warren and the late Francis Mae Anderson Warren. He was a member of Cross Road Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Douglas Derail Jennings of Greenwood, SC; two brothers, Richard (Joyce) Warren of Greenwood and John Wesley (Linda) Warren Jr of Charleston, SC; three sisters, Jessie (Willie) Settles, Betty (Leon) Connor, and Bertha Morgan all of Greenwood; one grand; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Cross Road Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Joseph Caldwell. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.