NINETY SIX — Alvis Douglas Werts, 70 of Ninety Six, husband of Sheila Werts, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Alvis Wood "Nut" Werts and Dorothy Horne Werts. Doug retired from Greenwood Mills-Chalmers Plant, where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid deer and turkey hunter. Doug was an excellent cook and was a member of the KCBA (Kansas City BBQ Association).
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Bryan Werts (Kim) and Gloria Timmerman (Jeff), both of Greenwood; brothers, Allan (Lee Ann) Werts, Bruce (Judy) Werts and Ricky (Nancy) Werts, all of Ninety Six; six grandchildren, Braxton, Graysen, Nolan, Mason, Ashley (Geneo) and Daniel (Jennifer); five great grandchildren; and special friends, Bubba and Dot Jones.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Phillip Howle officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Doug's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can be left for the family.
The family will have a reception following the service at the home of his son, Bryan Werts, 404 Willard Road, Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.