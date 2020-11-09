LAURENS — Dottie A. Brewer Whatley, 90, widow of Paul B. Whatley, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at NHC of Laurens.
Born on April 30, 1930, in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie B. and Sarah Burns Brewer and was raised in the home of Rev. and Mrs. R.M. Brewer. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School.
Mrs. Whatley was of the Presbyterian faith.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby L. Brewer.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11AM on Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jones Brewer officiating.
