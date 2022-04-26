Dot Jeanes

WARE SHOALS — Dorothy “Dot” McKee Jeanes, 90, of N. Greenwood Ave. Ext., widow of Calvin Jeanes, died Monday, April 25, 2022 at Hospice of the Piedmont in Greenwood.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Horace Harvey Sr., and Mattie Bowick McKee. Dot worked at Riegel Textile Co. as a weaver and weaving instructor for many years until the plant closed. She was then employed at the Burton Center and helped to take care of clients until she retired. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she always enjoyed going on church trips with her friends.
Surviving are her son, Rick Thompson (Barbara) of Ware Shoals, two daughters, Vickie Yonce of Liberty, and Shae Odom (Robert) of Liberty, five grandchildren, Heather Gambrell (Michael), Will Goldman, Laurie Bradberry (Ryan), Dallas Odom, and Kristien Morgan (Aron), and five great-grandchildren, Reece Bradberry, Eden Bradberry, Alyssa Goldman, Preston Goldman, and Hudson Morgan.
She was pre-deceased by her husband and parents, two brothers, Harvey and Herman McKee, and two sisters, Thelma Griffin and Hazel Peevler.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church on Thursday, April 28, 2022, with Rev. Greg Nix officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church prior to the service. Dot will be missed deeply by her family and friends. The family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff at Wesley Commons and the Greenwood Hospice House. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
