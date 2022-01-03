Dorothy Wells Kemp, 73, of Greenwood, passed away on December 24, 2021. She was born March 12, 1948 in Plum Branch, SC, the daughter of the late Lester Wells and Julia Mae Wells.

In 1965 after graduating from Andrew Jackson High School in Queens, NY, she married Lucius Kemp and moved to Philadelphia, PA. Dorothy worked at the Mayor's Office with the City of Philadelphia, Temple University and the City of New York, where she retired from the Department of Aging.

Survivors include her husband, Lucius Kemp of Philadelphia, PA; a daughter: Dr. Kriss Kemp-Graham (Derek) of Commerce, TX, a son: Lucius Kemp, Jr of Philadelphia, PA, her only living sister, Judy Condell of Greenwood, SC, three grand daughters: Milan Graham, Siobahn Graham and Giselle Graham.

Graveside services will be Thursday, January 6, 2022 at noon at Pine Grove AME Church, Plum Branch, with the Rev. Dr. Hannie Milling officiating. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 1-6 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home. Please follow Covid-19 protocol.

Walker Funeral Home, LLC, McCormick, is assisting the Wells-Kemp Family.

Tags