ABBEVILLE — Dorothy "Dot" Hall Talbert, loving mother of three and adoring wife to the late James B. Talbert, entered the arm of Jesus on Dec. 3. Dot was born in Abbeville, SC in 1929 to the late Arthur Lou Hall and Ada Powell Hall. She grew up surrounded by her large family. She had 10 brothers and sisters, and numerous extended family. Dot was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others. She lived her life in the service of others and loved the Lord. She taught her children and grandchildren by example. She was a faithful member of Congregational Holiness Church in Abbeville.
Survivors are: her loving daughter Carlene Griffin (Mike); beautiful daughter- in- law Debbie Talbert; seven grandchildren Missy Purdy (Mark), Carrie Griffin (Chris), Jamie Talbert (Jamie Lynn), LeeAnn Sauceda (Ruben), Diana Fetters (Kenny), Chris Talbert, and Erin Talbert (Bryan); sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandsons; along with numerous other family and friends. She also leaves behind a great many wonderful caretakers at Abbeville Nursing Home that provided compassionate and loving care to Dot. She was the last member of her immediate family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband and two sons Tony and Darrell and a grandson Clif Griffin also ten brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM in Congregational Holiness Church with the Revs. Marion Argo and Tim Dorsey officiating. The burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family is at the home of her daughter Mr. & Mrs. Mike Griffin 126 College Ave. Abbeville, SC.
The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the church prior to services.
Memorials in memory of Dot may be made to Congregational Holiness Church, 101Perry St. Abbeville, SC 29620.