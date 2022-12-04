ABBEVILLE — Dorothy "Dot" Hall Talbert, loving mother of three and adoring wife to the late James B. Talbert, entered the arm of Jesus on Dec. 3. Dot was born in Abbeville, SC in 1929 to the late Arthur Lou Hall and Ada Powell Hall. She grew up surrounded by her large family. She had 10 brothers and sisters, and numerous extended family. Dot was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others. She lived her life in the service of others and loved the Lord. She taught her children and grandchildren by example. She was a faithful member of Congregational Holiness Church in Abbeville.

Survivors are: her loving daughter Carlene Griffin (Mike); beautiful daughter- in- law Debbie Talbert; seven grandchildren Missy Purdy (Mark), Carrie Griffin (Chris), Jamie Talbert (Jamie Lynn), LeeAnn Sauceda (Ruben), Diana Fetters (Kenny), Chris Talbert, and Erin Talbert (Bryan); sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandsons; along with numerous other family and friends. She also leaves behind a great many wonderful caretakers at Abbeville Nursing Home that provided compassionate and loving care to Dot. She was the last member of her immediate family.