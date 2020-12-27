Dorothy Amelia Wicker Sutton, 89, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late Olin Wicker and Willie Hazelton Padgett. She was formerly employed with Damon International and was of the Baptist faith. Dorothy loved to cook, especially baking, and loved her Clemson Tigers. She enjoyed family time and gossiping and chit-chatting with her daughters and granddaughters.
Surviving are her children, Donna Cohen, Melody Helock (Eddie), and Michelle Oxner (Randy); son-in-law, Roger Bagwell; brother-in-law, Lewis Black; seven grandchildren, Amy Lawson (Jeff), Buffy Fulmer (Michael), Laurie Walker (Darren), Kristen Helock, Kelsey Helock, Miranda Amick (Jake), and Austin Oxner; eleven great grandchildren; one great grandchild expected in the summer; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Bagwell; son-in-law, Howard Cohen; sister, Annie Faye Black; brother, Ralph Wicker; and two grandchildren, Jason and Nicolas Cohen.
A private family service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating. Burial will follow at Newberry Memorial Gardens. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Pallbearers will be Austin Oxner, Jeff Lawson, Michael Fulmer, Darren Walker, Brady Lawson, Dalton Fulmer, Jake Amick, and Dylan Walker.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Dorothy's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family members are at their respective homes.