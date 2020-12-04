Dorothy Patricia ‘Pat’ Hall
Dorothy Patricia “Pat” Hall, 83, widow of Henry S. Hall, passed away, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born May 8, 1937, in Elberton, GA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Azalee Lansford Stephenson. She was employed as a nurse’s aide at Self Memorial Hospital, until her retirement in 1981.
She was a member of Emerald Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Ann Hall of Laurens and Donna Hall (Robert) Westmoreland of Greenwood; one son, James Thomas (Debbie) Hall, all of Greenwood; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her beloved cat, Poppy.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hall was predeceased by an infant daughter, Cindy Marie Hall; two brothers, Durrell Stephenson and Huey Stephenson; a son, Ken “Pita” Hall and wife, Lynn Everett Hall; a daughter-in-law, Deborah “Debbie” Hall; and a granddaughter, Maggie Kate Brunson.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice& Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Hall family.