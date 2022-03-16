Dorothy Norene Smith, 53, of Barkwood Drive, Apt. 114B, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of the home, James Gaines; three sons, Brandelen (Majorie) Smith of Fort Hood, TX, Napoleon Smith of Greenwood, Johnathon Wideman of Charleston, SC; a daughter, Jubilee (Douglas) Leung of Charleston, SC; a brother, John (Yvette) Smith of Greenwood; two sisters, Karen Smith of Greenwood, Wendy (Reggie) Mealing of North Augusta, SC; six grandchildren, a god son, and a host of nieces, nephews and family members.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at The United House of Prayer for All People, 332 Mineral Avenue, Greenwood, SC.

Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 18, 2022 starting at 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Burial will be at Evening Star Cemetery.

The family is at 303 Lindsey Avenue. Masked are required for all gatherings and services.

Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Smith/Gaines Family.