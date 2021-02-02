Dorothy Moore Waddell

ABBEVILLE — Dorothy 'Dot' Moore Waddell, 86, of Abbeville, SC, wife of the late Horace Fred Waddell, Jr. died Monday, February 1, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greenwood. She was born in Laurens County, SC, to the late George L. Moore and Josie Carroll Moore.
A 1952 graduate of Ford High School in Laurens, Dot was the Salutatorian of her class. Employed with Milliken & Co. - Abbeville Plant for several years, she later retired after 31 years of service as the administrative office manager with Clemson Extension in Laurens and Abbeville. Dot, a charter member of the Creative Garden Club, enjoyed flowers, gardening, horticulture and participating in and judging flower shows. She was former treasurer of the Long Cane Cemetery Association and the Burk Stark House for many years, as well as a board member of the Heritage House. Dot was a member of Abbeville First Baptist Church, the Bible Study Sunday School Class, Tweenagers, and the Amy Long Circle Group. She enjoyed her involvement with the Southern Squares, a square-dancing group, and played bridge as often as she possibly could. Dot will be fondly remembered for her caring nature and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Willie Ray Moore.
Dot is survived by her daughter, Jolee Waddell Beaver (Jeff) of Abbeville; a brother, Leon F. Moore, of Springdale, SC; two sisters, Virginia M. Thompson of Laurens, SC and Fay M. Prince of Columbia, SC; two granddaughters, Lynde Beaver and Josie Beaver; a sister-in-law, Carolyn W. Cook, of Laurens; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021 in the Harris Funeral Home chapel, with Rev. Moses Aleman officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery. The family will visit friends following the graveside service. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, masks are encouraged and social distancing will be observed.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Jolee and Jeff Beaver.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Waddell, may be sent to Abbeville First Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, PO Box 825, Abbeville, SC 29620.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
