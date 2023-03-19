Dorothy May Deal Lake Mar 19, 2023 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dorothy May Deal LakeDorothy May Deal Lake, 76, of 306 Calhoun Road East died on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at her home.Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Little Zion AME Church.Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Deal Family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man facing drug charge after traffic stop Greenwood man faces murder charge in Taggart Avenue shooting Greenwood man facing kidnapping, drug charges Teen wanted in Seaboard Avenue shooting turns himself in Turkey hunting season starts with population concerns Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont hosts new volunteer training Presidential Ambassador, Rey Rivera, is committed to sharing Lander’s story Garcia attributes leadership skills to Lander’s RA Program Time Management Crucial for Lander Student Gary Lander Professor of History honored Volunteer receives award Greenwood Index-Journal editor to lead state press association Local best selling author speaks at Rotary Meeting