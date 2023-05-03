Dorothy Mamie Lyne Mathis, 83, of 380 New Market St., gained her angel wings on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late P.C. Mathis, and the late Anica Chiles Mathis. Her religion was of the Baptist Faith. She was a member of the gospel choir, a missionary, and a member of the Eastern Star Electa Chapter #310. She was preceded in death by a brother, B.J. Mathis Sr.; and six sisters, Minnie Mathis Hart, Peggy Mathis Turner, Sarah Mathis Klugh, Marie Mathis, Susie Mathis, and Nannie Mathis Fisher.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three brothers, Bennie Mathis Sr., Howard Mathis, and Charles (Matilda) Mathis, all of Greenwood, SC; one sister, Virginia Mathis Watson of the home; one god-daughter; Cynthia Dianne McBride, of Greenwood; two nephews and four nieces reared in the home; Charles (Cathy) Fisher of Greenwood, and Jason (Cassie) Mathis, of Virginia, Shirley Mathis, Sandra Burton, Wendy (Vincent) Johnson and Jasmine Mathis and one great-nephew Ethan Vickery, all of Greenwood; a host of nephews and nieces that she was a mother figure to and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Beulah Baptist Church, conducted by Arch Bishop Emanuel Spearman and Rev. William H. Booker, Jr., presiding. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.
Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.