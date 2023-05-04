Dorothy Mamie Lyne Mathis, 83, of 380 New Market St., gained her angel wings on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late P.C. Mathis, and the late Anica Chiles Mathis. Her religion was of the Baptist Faith. She was a member of the gospel choir, a missionary, and a member of the Eastern Star Electa Chapter #310. She was preceded in death by a brother, B.J. Mathis Sr.; and six sisters, Minnie Mathis Hart, Peggy Mathis Turner, Sarah Mathis Klugh, Marie Mathis, Susie Mathis, and Nannie Mathis Fisher.

Tags