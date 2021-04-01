Dorothy Mae Garlington
Dorothy Mae Garlington, 91, formerly of 312 McKeller Drive, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 30, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Amie Marshall Garlington, Sr. She was a member of Young’s Chapel Baptist Church, where she served as a Missionary and a member of the Gospel Chorus. She was also the last survivor of her immediate family
Services for Ms. Garlington will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 11 A.M., at Young’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Dr. James Holmes, officiating. Viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at their respective homes. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.