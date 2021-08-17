Dorothy M. Parker Watson, 63, of 121 Williams Ave., wife of Horace Watson, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Parker and the late Elizabeth Cummings. She is preceded in death by one son, Calvin Parker; two brothers, Lonnie Parker, and Jessie Parker; and one sister, Ruby Middleton.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 50 years, Horace Watson; two sons, Tommy Parker, and Brandon Parker, both of Greenwood; three brothers, Ronnie Parker, Willie James Parker, and Rufus Parker, all of Greenwood, SC; ten grandchildren; one great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.