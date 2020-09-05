Dorothy Johnson Turner
Dorothy Johnson Turner, 84, former resident of McCormick Highway, widow of Jack Turner, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at Magnolia Manor.
Born May 4, 1936, in Newberry County, she was a daughter of the late Worley R. Johnson and Mary Ellen Gentry Gordon. She received her Associates Degree in Business from Piedmont Technical College and retired from the Mathews Plant of Greenwood Mills as a training instructor and was a member of the Greenwood Mills Quarter Century Club.
A member of Panola United Methodist Church, she was also active in United Methodist Women and with the Panola Community Club.
Surviving are three sons, Leonard and wife Ceci Turner, Walter Ray and wife Darby J. Turner, all of Greenwood and Daniel Turner of Bradley; a sister, Gay and husband Jerry Brown of Hodges; three grandchildren, Allen Turner, Sarabeth Turner and John Turner and several great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted 3:00 pm Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Cheryl Remchuk officiating.
The body Is at Blyth Funeral Home and will be placed on the grave at 2:30 Monday afternoon.
The family is at the home of Ray and Darby Turner, 2224 McCormick Highway, and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Panola United Methodist Church, 404 Panola Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Turner family with arrangements.