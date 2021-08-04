HODGES — Dorothy Jean Ligon, 79, of 220 Miller Road, widow of James Edward Ligon, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at her home. Born in Abbeville, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Will Alexander Lomax and the late Jessie Belle Klugh Lomax. She was a member of Macedonia CME Church in Hodges. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Alonzo Harris, and Will Andy Lomax, and two sisters, Ida Mae Williams, and Ruth Davis.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Darryl Edward Ligon of Ninety Six, and Dennis Wayne (Joseph) Ligon of Greenville, SC; three daughters, Sara Chappell and Melissa Ligon both of Hodges, and Patricia Ligon of Laurens, SC; two brothers, Melvin (Ruby) Lomax of Greenville, SC, and John Henry (Linda) Lomax of Goldsboro, NC; six sisters, Helen Thomas of Greenwood, Laura Stewart, Janie Rae Williams, and Mamie Ellis all of Hodges, Beatrice (J.B.) Donalds of Honea Path, SC, and Grace (Bennie) Martin of Ware Shoals, SC; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc, conducted by Rev. John Lomax. Seating will be limited to immediate family only and no visitation. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.