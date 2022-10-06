Dorothy Jean ‘Dotti’ Madden Howard
GREER — Dorothy Jean “Dotti” Madden Howard, 77, resident of Greer, widow of Virgil Morgan Howard, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Prisma Health Greenville.
Born August 23, 1945, in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late Lelian Madden and Mozelle Lovingood Madden. Dotti was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Piedmont Technical College. She worked with Truist Bank and in the banking business for more than 25 years. She loved cooking, spending time with her family and pet and was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan.
Surviving are three daughters, Stephanie (John) Bostic of Lyman, Kathy (Wells) Thomason of Greenwood and Stacy O’Bryant of Simpsonville; two sisters, JoAnn Ellis of Abbeville and Mozelle Seigler of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Jimmy Thomason, Holley T. Rounds, Thomas Thomason, Abbey D. Loggins and Joseph Byrd; and four great-grandchildren, Ava Rounds, Jay Rounds, Clara Thomason and Kane Thomason.
In addition to her husband, Dotti was preceded in death by two brothers, Dillard Madden and Charles Madden and one sister, Addie Hilley.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Craig McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 Saturday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Chance Church, 3233 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson, SC 29625, St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Palce, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family of Mrs. Howard.
