Dorothy Hipps
WARE SHOALS — Dorothy Everett Henderson Hipps, 88, of 53 S. Greenwood Avenue, Ware Shoals, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at her home.
Born in Ware Shoals, she was the daughter of the late Lester Joseph Everett and Linda Gaddis Everett Keeler. She was a Ware Shoals High School graduate and a member of Ware Shoals First Presbyterian Church. Dorothy received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Greenville General Hospital School of Nursing and was also a graduate of Missouri Auction Appraisal School (CAGA). She was the owner and operator of Riegel Hall and Village Crest Antiques and Appraisals.
Surviving are her children, Ruth Elaine Henderson (Denise Smith) of Navarre, FL, Kathy Henderson Detwiler of the home, and Larry E. Henderson of Navarre, FL; grandchildren, Steven Henderson (Lauren) of Palm Bay, FL, and Cale Detwiler (Lorin) of Dawsonville, GA; and great grandchildren, Dee Detwiler of Ware Shoals, Bayne Detwiler, and Saylor Detwiler, both of Dawsonville, GA.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James “Jim” Arthur Henderson, Jr; second husband, Frank T. Hipps; a son, James Steven Henderson; and grandson, Gray Allen Detwiler.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Karen Ballard officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Dorothy’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
CDC guidelines will be followed including social distancing and masks required.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the James Steven Henderson Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Erskine College, PO Box 338, Due West, SC 29639; or to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org; or American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org.
The family is at the home.