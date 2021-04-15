SALUDA — Dorothy "Dot" Parkman Coleman, 96, wife of the late Thomas C. Coleman, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Saluda Nursing Center.
Born in the Good Hope Community of Saluda, she was the daughter of the late James Manning Claude Parkman and Minnie Witt Parkman. The youngest of nine children, she graduated from Saluda High School and Lander College. Afterward, she taught Home Economics in Clover, SC, for a year and went on to work for the S.C. Department of Social Services. She was a charter member of Saluda Baptist Church, where she played piano and was in the choir.
Mrs. Coleman was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald Coleman.
Surviving are two sons, Harold Lynn Coleman (Mary) of Saluda, and Ben Tillman Coleman (Staci) of Augusta, GA, six grandchildren, Demi McDaniel (Doug) of Saluda, Joseph Coleman (Victoria) of Saluda, Ryan Coleman (Erin) of Columbia, Jon Manning Coleman of Charleston, Ryan Nichols (Casey) of Greenville and Chad Nichols of Saluda, nine great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Saluda Baptist Church, with Rev. Jeff McCartney officiating. Interment will follow at Travis Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the burial at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Saluda Baptist Church, 112 West Wheeler Circle, Saluda, SC 29138, or the Alzheimer Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.