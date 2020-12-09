MCCORMICK — Dorothy Virginia Dorn (Dot) was born February 20, 1942 in McCormick, SC, to the late Herman Dorn and Lillie Maude New Dorn. She departed life Monday, December 7, 2020 in Greenwood SC.
At an early age she joined Shiloh A. M. E. Church where she served in the Women's Missionary Society, and Usher Board. She was also a member of Eastern Star and Women's Home Aide Society . A graduate of Mims High School Class of 1960. Dorothy was employed by S C Highway Patrol for 23 years.
She leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, Gwendolyn (Ricky) Chiles and a son, Clayton (Jonetta) Dorn; three sisters: Bertha (Paul) Crawford, Teresa Dorn and Patricia Dorn, one brother, Herman (Sue) Dorn Jr.; Four grandchildren, Jonathan, Darius, Lauren and Laurel.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 11th, 2:00-7:00 P.M. at Walker Funeral Home, 514 S. Main, McCormick, SC. Mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Private Graveside Services will be at Shiloh A.M.E. Church, McCormick, SC, officiated by the Rev. Paul N. Wharton, Pastor. Walker Funeral Home LLC, McCormick, SC, is in charge.
Expressions of sympathy may be mailed to Gwen Chiles, 110 Hack Leverette Road, McCormick, SC 29835.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions be made in memory of Dorothy Dorn to:
Lander University, Dorn Family Scholarship, 320 Stanley Avenue, Box 6004, Greenwood, SC 29646 or
Shiloh Missionary A.M.E. Church, PO Box 1078, McCormick, SC 29835.