Dorothy Deal Lake Wanda Rinker Mar 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Dorothy Deal LakeDorothy Deal Lake of 306 Calhoun Road East died on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her home.The family is at the home.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Parks Funeral Home.