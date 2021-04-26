Dorothy Ann Reed, 69, of Edward Avenue, Greenwood, wife of John Edward Reed, entered into eternal rest on April 23, 2021 at NHC in Clinton, SC. She was born in Greenwood County May 26, 1951, a daughter of Edward Joe Lewis, Sr. and Burlie Spearman Lewis. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School Class of 1969 and former custodian at Lander University. She was a member of Allen Chapel AME Church, where she served in the Kitchen Ministry, former stewardess, trustee and Sr. Choir member.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Joe Lewis, Jr.; a sister Donella Lancaster and grandson, Brayden Reed.
She is survived by her husband John Reed, two sons, Lamond Reed (Amy) and Steaveon Reed (Jacqueline); one daughter, Katina Williams( Detric); four brothers, Melvin B. Lewis, Sr., Samuel E. Lewis (Songa) and Reginald L. Lewis Sr., Fernanzer A. Lewis, Sr; two sisters, Caroline E. Chiles and Janice F. Campbell (Leroy); her mother-in-law, Clara P. Reed; 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; a godson, Gavin Spearman( Shahera) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28 at Evening Star Cemetery, with Pastor Julius Crawford officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com. Public viewing will be from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic there is no home visitation. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Reed family.