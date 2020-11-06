Dorothy A. Cantrell
HODGES — Dorothy A. Cantrell, 91, resident of Hodges, widow of Albert Monroe Cantrell, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home.
Born April 1, 1929, in Barnardsville, NC, she was a daughter of the late Robert Thomas and Jettie Fahnestock Allison. Mrs. Cantrell was a graduate of Brevard High School and retired from Love’s Jewelers. She was a volunteer for the Labor of Love Thrift Store.
Mrs. Cantrell was a member of Laurel Baptist Church and the WMU. She taught Sunday School for over 75 years of her lifetime and held multiple offices in several churches.
Surviving are her daughter, M. Susan Cantrell of Greenwood; a son-in-law, William Yandell of Hodges; a brother, Thomas E. Allison; two grandchildren, Erin Y. (Ryan) Wilkerson of Columbia and Ivan (Ashley) Yandell of Hodges; two great-grandchildren, Cade and Cole Yandell, a niece and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Cantrell was predeceased by her sister, Betty Jean Bush Waldrop and nephew, Randy A. Bush.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. James Rodgers officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Mrs. Cantrell’s Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com, where online condolences may also be made.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory, 994 New Hendersonville Hwy, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 330 Sample Rd., Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Rd., Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family would like to thank Lynn Rodgers, Hospice nurse and friend, for her loving care during Mrs. Cantrell’s illness.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Cantrell family.