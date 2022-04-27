Doris Rena Calvert Tunstall, 90, of Kimbrook, widow of Billy A. Tunstall, Sr., passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas Calvert and Nellie McCurry Calvert Pressley. She was a graduate of Ware Shoals High School and the Greenwood College of Commerce. She worked briefly with Aldrich Machine Works, but after the birth of her children she stayed home full time to raise her family. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, where she served on the Altar Guild.
Surviving are her children, John Thomas "Tommy" Tunstall, Lori Anne Hagood, and Hope Askew (Mark); daughter-in-law, Bridget Tunstall; grandchildren, Bess Tunstall Hoy (Danny), Billy A. "Tee" Tunstall, III (Katye), Spence Hagood, Callie Askew, Marler Askew, Lillie Askew, and Gibson Askew; great grandchildren, Emerson Hoy and Aubrey Hoy; and special niece, Martha Culbertson and her husband, William and their son, Sherman.
In addition to her husband, Billy, she was preceded in death by a son, Judge Billy A. Tunstall, Jr. and her sister, Mary Calvert Davis.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday at Main Street United Methodist Church, with Pastor James McCoy-Bruce officiating.
The family will greet visitors at the church following the service.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 Main Street N, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.
