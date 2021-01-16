CLINTON — Doris McFerrin Scott, 91, of Clinton, widow of Mack Rayford Scott, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at NHC of Clinton.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Claude Herman McFerrin and Lily Blake McFerrin. Doris was a loving mother and grandmother. She retired from Monsanto and was a member of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are her children, Dennis Scott (Kathryn) of Abbeville, Brenda Gillespie of Peachtree City, GA and Michael Scott (Donna) of Greenwood; two sisters, Peggy Reville of Harlem, GA and Claudia Lewis of Greenwood; a brother, Jimmy McFerrin; nine grandchildren; many great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 graveside services will be private.
Memorials may be made to Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 426, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.