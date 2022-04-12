Doris Bussey Ridlehoover, 91, of Greenwood, widow of Robert "Evan" Ridlehoover, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Saluda Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born in McCormick County, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Milton and Nettie Virginia McDaniel Bussey. Mrs. Ridlehoover was a member of McCormick First Baptist Church and later attended Plum Branch Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed gardening and music.
She is survived by her daughter Elaine Bridges (Bruce Raper) and grandson, Daniel Bridges.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Evan; son, William Keith Ridlehoover; and ten brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Plum Branch Baptist Church, with Pastor John Noblin officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mrs. Ridlehoover's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Plum Branch Cemetery Maintenance Fund c/o Plum Branch Baptist Church, 106 Church Street, Plum Branch, SC 29845.
