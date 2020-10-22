Doris Pickens
Ruby “Doris” Eakin Pickens, 92, of 1114 Chinquapin Road, widow of Calvin Keith Pickens, Sr., passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Lucian Carroll and Ruby McCombs Eakin. She was formerly employed by Emerald Daycare and was a member of Tranquil United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her children, Patricia Pickens Bassett (Roger) and Sandra Pickens Moore (Gary), both of Greenwood; sister, Marie Wilson (Ralph) of Taylors; brother, Clifton Eakin (Lois) of Greenwood; and four grandchildren, Amanda Brewer Mann (Tyler) of Inman, Blake Allen Moore (Jessi) of Greenwood, Derek Keith Moore of Greenville, and Kayla Leann Lazar (Jason) of Piedmont.
She was preceded in death by her husband and two children, Carol Ann Pickens and Calvin Keith Pickens, Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the Pickens’ family.