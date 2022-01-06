Doris Miller Buist, 95, resident of Greenwood, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

She was born in Greenville, SC, June 10, 1926 and moved to Greenwood in 1928. She was the wife of the late Sam I. Buist and the daughter of the late Agnes and Cutis Miller.

Upon graduating from Greenwood High School in 1943, she attended Winthrop College for two years. In 1945, she married Sam Buist who was serving in the Army Air Corps in World War II. Later she graduated from Erskine College and received a Master's Degree from Clemson University. She taught in the Greenwood Public School system for 25 years.

She was a member of Tranquil United Methodist Church, the Brockwell Sunday School Class, the Pauline Botts Circle, and the Tranquil Seniors. She was also a member of the Daffodil Garden Club, the Greenwood Woman's Club, the OPEL Club, Merry Mixers Square Dance Group and the Retired Teacher's Association and a past member of the Delta Kappa Gamma.

Surviving are five children, Mary Elizabeth Buist Eubanks of Denmark, SC, Charles (Elaine) Buist of Greenwood, Deborah Buist Brock (Fred), formerly of Lexington, SC, currently of Anderson, SC, Jim Buist and Mike (Lori) Buist, both of Greenwood; ten grandchildren, Neele, Chris and Paul Eubanks, Chuck Buist, Sam Brock, Scott Buist, Justin Buist, Christy Wood, Paula Brock Maeger, and Amy Buist Maxwell; nineteen great-grandchildren; and one brother, John Miller who is a Methodist Minister.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sam I. Buist, Doris was predeceased by a brother, James Curtis Miller, Jr.; a son-in-law, Gus Eubanks; and a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Rhodes Buist.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Neele, Chris, Paul Eubanks, Church Buist, Sam Brock, Scott and Justin Buist.

Honorary pallbearers will be the men from the Brockwell Sunday School Class.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday at Tranquil United Methodist Church, with Rev. John Miller officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Tranquil U.M.C. C/O Cemetery Fund, 1702 McCormick Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Buist family.

Tags