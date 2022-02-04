Doris June Lester Brock, 87, wife of Rev. Harvey Peurifoy, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Oaks of Greenwood.

Born June 25, 1934, in Hodges, Alabama, she was a daughter of the late Hiram Coleman and Eunice Brown Lester. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Bank of America.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, William C. "Buddy" (Robyn) Brock of Hermitage, TN, and Roger Blake Brock Sr. of Greenwood; a brother, Samuel Larry (Diane) Lester of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Dawn Brock (Justin) McKinney and Caleb Reid (Amy) Brock, both of Mt. Juliet, TN, Roger Blake (Shawna) Brock, Jr. of Leesville, SC, and William Perry Brock of Lexington, SC; and nine great-grandchildren, Meredith McKinney, Matthew McKinney, Emma Brock, Hailey Brock all of Mt. Juliet, TN, Kendall Brock, Ashlynn Brock, Cooper Brock, all of Leesville, SC, PJ Brock, and Hayden Brock, all of Lexington, SC.

She was predeceased by her first husband, William Calhoun "Cal" Brock and her brother, Dennis Blake Lester.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Gene Brown and Rev. Harvey Peurifoy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice & Palliative Care 103 Venture Ct, Greenwood, SC 29649.

For online condolences, visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Brock family.

