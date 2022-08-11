Doris Johnston
ABBEVILLE — Doris Ethel Kelly Johnston, 96, resident of The Renaissance in Due West, widow of Robert Samuel Johnston, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Saviour Jesus Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at The Renaissance.
Doris Johnston
ABBEVILLE — Doris Ethel Kelly Johnston, 96, resident of The Renaissance in Due West, widow of Robert Samuel Johnston, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Saviour Jesus Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at The Renaissance.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Franklin Kelly and Ethel Pickel Kelly, grew up in Six Mile, SC, and attended Liberty (SC) High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents and twin brother Doyle Kelly, and her husband Bob.
Residing for 50 years in Sandy Springs, Georgia, she was a faithful homemaker and was married to her husband Bob for 64 years. After his death, she moved to The Renaissance in Due West, SC. She was a beloved member of The First Baptist Church of Abbeville.. “Miz Doris” will be missed by her loving family and many friends.
Survivors include two sons: Dr. Bruce Johnston (Sandra) of Abbeville, SC, and Rev. Daniel C. Lewis of Florida; five grandchildren: Mark Samuel Johnston (Andrea), Andrew Michael Johnston (Jennifer), Thomas Benjamin Johnston (Leigh), Cristina Gossage (Jake), and Jeffery Johnston (Morgan). She also has 10 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of The First Baptist Church of Abbeville, with the Revs. Chris Guire and Roy Beckham officiating. The inurnment service will be held on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family is at the home of her son Dr. and Mrs. Bruce Johnston, 200 Millwood Rd. Abbeville, SC.
Memorials in memory of Doris may be made to The Gideons International (Abbeville Camp), PO Box 1126, Abbeville, SC 29620.
Online condolences may be made to the Johnston family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral and Cremation services is assisting the Johnston family
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.