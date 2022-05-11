Doris Jean Foggie, 85, of Greenwood, SC, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2022 at her home after a two-year battle with cancer.
Doris was born on December 10, 1936 to Carmichael James "CJ" and Willye Mae Gray in Greenwood, SC. She is a 1955 graduate of Brewer High School, Greenwood, SC and 1958 graduate of Allen University, Columbia, SC.
After graduating from Allen University, she taught school briefly before getting married and raising a family. She loved to walk daily and visit friends. She always had a smile on her face.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Carmichael "CJ" and Willye Mae Gray and a daughter, Yvonne Foggie.
Doris is survived by her husband, Charles Foggie, Greenwood, SC; three daughters, Sharon Foggie, Greenwood, SC; Yvette Booker, Charlotte, NC; Sonia Foggie, Charlotte, NC; two sons, Victor Foggie (Shirl spouse), Phoenix, AZ; and Sidney Foggie, Hampton, VA. She is also survived by a brother, Clyde Gray Sr. (Barbara spouse), Greenwood, SC.; two sisters, Joyce Walker, Clarksville, TN; Angela Gray-Wideman, Greenwood, SC; She leaves several loving grandchildren, cousins, and countless friends.
Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday May 13, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 418 Marion Street, Greenwood, SC 29646, with Pastor Deloris Henderson officiating. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in The Evening Star Cemetery.
The family is at the home. Please wear masks when visiting.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Foggie family.
