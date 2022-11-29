Doris Jean Brooks Wanda Rinker Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ABBEVILLE — Ms. Doris Jean Brooks, 66, of 1381 Secession Street Extension, Abbeville, SC, passed on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home.She is survived by two sons, one brother, and four sisters.No services are scheduled at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Doris Jean Brooks Service Company Memorial Brother Son Entrust Sc Most read stories Mother says Byrd abused her child Judge denies bond for school employee accused of child exploitation Search continues for missing man in Hodges Hunters Creek residents pack planning meeting Appeals court upholds murder trial, but sends key ruling back to trial court Luker presented with original minutes Gambrell visits DAR Long Cane Chapter of National Society DAR meets at library Craft Sale at the Uptown Market Greenwood Food Bank Senior Day Lander hosts Healthcare Recruitment Fair Duke Energy awards grant to Food Bank Thanksgiving for Lander students featured elaborate meals, traditions