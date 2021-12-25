Doris Brown Berry, 91, of Ninety Six, SC, widow of the late John Carlton Berry Sr., went to heaven early Tuesday, December 21, 2021. An avid traveler, she finally took the trip she had been planning all her life.

Born in Greenwood, SC, and a graduate of Greenwood High School, she was the only daughter of the late Eugene M. and Mabel H. Brown. Doris began work at Greenwood Mills at the age of 16, later worked in the office at Emerald City Laundry and eventually retired from Ninety Six Elementary and Primary Schools after spending 27 years doing what she loved, teaching and encouraging children.

She is survived by her son John Carlton Berry Jr. and wife Joan, daughter Carlene Berry Bryan and husband Jimmy, grandsons John Carlton Berry III, Joshua Bryan (Saron), Jonathan Bryan (Jessica) and great-granddaughter Lily Bryan.

She was an active member of the Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church for 69 years where she served in many areas including Ladies Ministries, Missions, teaching Sunday School, VBS and GA's, playing the piano and singing in the choir. For many years she enjoyed decorating the church for special occasions.

A service to celebrate Doris's life will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, 206 State St., Ninety Six, SC. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. at the church before the service. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church at P.0. Box 426, Ninety Six, SC, 29666.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is honored to serve the Berry family.

