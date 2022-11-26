Doris Brooks Nov 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ABBEVILLE — Doris Brooks, 66, of 1381 Secession Street Extension, Abbeville, SC, passed on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home. Service is entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood County chase ends in two arrests Judge denies bond for school employee accused of child exploitation Mother says Byrd abused her child Search continues for missing man in Hodges Police: Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after vehicle chase Luker presented with original minutes Gambrell visits DAR Long Cane Chapter of National Society DAR meets at library Craft Sale at the Uptown Market Greenwood Food Bank Senior Day Lander hosts Healthcare Recruitment Fair Duke Energy awards grant to Food Bank Thanksgiving for Lander students featured elaborate meals, traditions