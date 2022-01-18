NINETY SIX — Doris Brown Berry, 91, of Ninety Six, widow of the late John Carlton Berry, Sr. went to heaven early Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Services to celebrate Doris's life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

