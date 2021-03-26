ABBEVILLE — Donald "Donnie" Alan Ruff, 58, of Old Douglas Mill Road, Abbeville, husband of Theresa Raye Ruff, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Born at Kindley Air Force Base in Bermuda, he was a son of Donald Oscar and Edna Segers Ruff. Donnie's life work was in building. He was a Mason, Shriner and a member of the Hejaz Hillbillies. Donnie was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved spending time with his precious grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Lee "Chip" Ruff.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home and his parents, of Abbeville, are his daughters, Ashley (Phillip) Garrett, of Laurens; Kayla (Nathan) Wood, of Ware Shoals and Brooke Thomas, of Abbeville; a daughter-in-law, Katherine Ruff; a sister, Vickie Owens (Gene); a brother, Bartley Ruff; and grandchildren, Kasen Ruff, Jacie Wood, Wyatt Wood, Adalee Garrett, Taylor Garrett, Emery Garrett, Malaki Johnson and Shawn Thomas.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Chapel Mausoleum, with the Rev. Ralph Byars officiating.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Monday before the service from 1-2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children by visiting www. donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Messages and photos may be sent to the family by visiting Donnie's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.