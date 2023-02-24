Donnie Ray Carroll Sr. Wanda Rinker Feb 24, 2023 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELBERTON, GA — Donnie Ray Carroll Sr., 85, died February 24, 2023. Local survivor is daughter, Rochelle McCaslan Wallis of Calhoun Falls. Berry Funeral Home of Elberton is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood County wreck claims life of Bradley man Greenwood woman facing charges after stealing copper Couple's journey with loss, faith Greenwood man sues SCDOT, others after I-85 crash Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Watkins receives Leadingage Recognition Upson to speak at Democratic Party meeting Lander University, York Technical College announce series of Articulation Agreements Smith receives scholarship check from GCMA GCCF awards grant to BSA - Blue Ridge Council Green attends Digestive Disease National Coalition Daughters of the American Revolution meet at library Church members attend Gullah Geeche event