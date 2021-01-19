Donnie Collins
HONEA PATH — Donald “Donnie” Wayne Collins, 76, husband of Wanda Latimer Collins, of McKay Road, died Monday, January 18, 2021 at Self Regional HealthCare in Greenwood.
Born in Ware Shoals, he was a son of the late John Harold “T. Willie” and Theresa Johnson Collins. He was a member of Honea Path First Baptist Church. He was Past Master of Center Lodge #37 A.F.M. and served as the current treasurer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he studied data processing and was retired after 28 years from Liberty Life Insurance and IBM Data Processing in Greenville.
Surviving are his wife of the home, three brothers, John Harold Collins, Jr. (Harriett) of Greenwood, Bill Collins (Margaret) of Summerville, and Jimmy Collins (Judy) of Donalds, many loved nieces and nephews, and a special fur baby Molly.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Mike Moody, Rev. Jamie Williams, and Rev. Robert Beaver officiating. Masonic Rites will follow. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Friends may view between 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at Pruitt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Boy’s Farm, Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108 or to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com