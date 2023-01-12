LEVEL LAND — Donnie Ashley, 73, of Level Land, husband of ReeRee Duggan Ashley, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Anmed Health Medical Center in Anderson. He was born in Abbeville to the late James F. and Annie Clamp Ashley.
A 1969 graduate of Dixie High School, Donnie also graduated from Piedmont Technical College and served our country in the SC National Guard. A paramedic since 1990, Donnie was previously employed with Greenwood County EMS and currently employed with Abbeville County EMS and as an Abbeville County deputy coroner. A Mason and member of the Dew Drop Masonic Lodge for 40 years, Donnie was also a Shriner (York and Scottish Rite). He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Donnie never met a stranger. His vibrant personality and caring spirit were unmeasured.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 38 years, ReeRee, of the home; a daughter, Deanna Ashley of Abbeville; son, Bryce Ashley (Jenny) of Level Land; brother, Ronnie Ashley (Vicki) of Level Land; aunt, Caroline Ellis of Antreville; and grandson, Connor Ashley.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 13, 2023, from 6:00PM - 8:00PM in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2:00PM in Harris Funeral Home chapel. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Abbeville and Greenwood County EMS. A private family burial will be in the Ashley Family Cemetery with masonic rites.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Donnie, may be sent to Shriners Children's Hospital Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.