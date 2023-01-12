LEVEL LAND — Donnie Ashley, 73, of Level Land, husband of ReeRee Duggan Ashley, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Anmed Health Medical Center in Anderson. He was born in Abbeville to the late James F. and Annie Clamp Ashley.

A 1969 graduate of Dixie High School, Donnie also graduated from Piedmont Technical College and served our country in the SC National Guard. A paramedic since 1990, Donnie was previously employed with Greenwood County EMS and currently employed with Abbeville County EMS and as an Abbeville County deputy coroner. A Mason and member of the Dew Drop Masonic Lodge for 40 years, Donnie was also a Shriner (York and Scottish Rite). He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Donnie never met a stranger. His vibrant personality and caring spirit were unmeasured.

