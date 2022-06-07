NINETY SIX — Donald "Donnie" Dean Alford, 70, of Ninety Six, beloved husband of Pamela Hunter Alford, passed away peacefully Monday, June 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Donnie was born December 8, 1951 in Mullins, SC. He was the son of the late Harold Alford and Betty Davis Haston. Donnie was a graduate of Ninety Six High School, Class of 1970. He attended college at both Clemson University and Piedmont Technical College and was a certified master gardener.

Donnie was a member of Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church and former member of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife, Jeanette Calhoun Alford.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela of the home; three children, Angela Alford Owens, Denise Livingston (Mark), and Tony Alford (Beverly); two stepchildren, Michaele Cox and Ronny Jones; two brothers, Roger Alford and Ronnie Alford; and thirty grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Brian Brock, Rev. Dennis Barden, Rev. Randy Goff and Mr. Tony Alford officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tony Alford, Ty Chrisley, Justin Kunkle, Austin Kunkle, Brad Alford, Joey Alford, and Payton Gunnells.

Honorary escort will be Connor Cox, Dayson Chrisley, and Parker Jones.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at Harley Funeral Home.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. David Bridges and staff, Dr. Paul Kim of Advanced Cardiology Associates and staff, Dr. Leonard Lim of Pulmonary Associates, Dr. Brian Tostone', and all the ICU staff at Self Regional Medical Center.

The family will be at the home of Celeste Cribbs, 114 Aiton Drive, Ninety Six, SC 29666.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Donnie's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.